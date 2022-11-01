1ST Source Bank Has $22.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

