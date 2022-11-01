1ST Source Bank Sells 1,450 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

