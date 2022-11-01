1ST Source Bank Sells 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:COST opened at $505.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.