1ST Source Bank Sells 43 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $505.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.