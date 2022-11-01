20,000 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 1,628,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,045,490. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

