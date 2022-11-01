2,340 Shares in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 574.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FRDM opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

