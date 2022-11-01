2,340 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $129,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

GLDM stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

