2,857 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 54.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

