2,922 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $233.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

