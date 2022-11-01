3,000 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Atlassian accounts for approximately 3.9% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $9.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.01 and its 200 day moving average is $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $461.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,754 shares of company stock worth $19,626,827. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

