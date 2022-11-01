300,000 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.43% of Churchill Capital Corp VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 700.0% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CCVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,625. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

