301 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 386.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD-40 Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on WDFC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BWS Financial started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $160.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.28. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.67%.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

