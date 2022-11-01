3,128 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day moving average of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.