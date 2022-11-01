3,146 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NWL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 126,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $26.45.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
