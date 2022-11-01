374,142 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 374,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $22,948,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 71,317 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,607,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,732,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 113,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

