3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.10. 10,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

3D Printing ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Institutional Trading of 3D Printing ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.