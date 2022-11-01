3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 3M makes up 0.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock worth $2,119,217 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.73.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $125.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

