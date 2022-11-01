3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,217. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

