4,780 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Bought by Motco

Motco purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

