5,100 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.52. 31,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

