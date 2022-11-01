520,800 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 520,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

