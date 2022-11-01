5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

VNP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of 5N Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of 5N Plus from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.67.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Price Performance

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.46 million and a PE ratio of -41.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.16.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.