686,719 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 686,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,113,000. ONEOK accounts for about 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of ONEOK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

