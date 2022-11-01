77,052 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA BJUL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

