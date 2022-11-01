7Pixels (7PXS) Price Hits $4.65 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for $4.65 or 0.00022707 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $75.31 million and $27,020.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.61449887 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,747.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

