8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,325 shares of company stock worth $205,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

8X8 Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

8X8 stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.23. 3,552,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,760. The stock has a market cap of $507.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

