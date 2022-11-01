900 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 41,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,626,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MA traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.53. 14,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,985. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.42.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

