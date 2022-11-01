9,774 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Purchased by Motco

Motco bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 186,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,655.9% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 372,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 350,972 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 123,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 135,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

