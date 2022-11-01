982,639 Shares in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Purchased by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,722,000. Ruffer LLP owned 0.77% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 805,940 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SciPlay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of SCPL opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.26.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

