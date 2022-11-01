ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $96.93 million and $10,020.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.000984 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,952.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

