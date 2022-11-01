Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 808,236 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $18.41.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 166,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 47,087 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 56,494.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 727,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 725,957 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 655,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,372,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

