abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,211 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $75,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 137,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

