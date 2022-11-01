abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 606,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,009 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $50,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amdocs by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

DOX opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

