abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pool were worth $71,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 19.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $304.23 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.40.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

