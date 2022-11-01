abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,078 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.