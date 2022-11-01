abrdn plc Sells 38,351 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,351 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.20% of Integer worth $52,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

