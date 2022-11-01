abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

