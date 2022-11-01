abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,404 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 2.76% of Stride worth $48,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stride by 228.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stride by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

