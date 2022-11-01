ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $22.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.61.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.63. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,032,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after buying an additional 265,768 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 468,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.