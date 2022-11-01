ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $22.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.63. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,032,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after buying an additional 265,768 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 468,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

