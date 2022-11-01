Acala Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $84.70 million and $1.52 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,527.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00054037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00045055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15905815 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,819,130.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

