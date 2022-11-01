Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) PT Lowered to €10.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.20 ($10.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.50 ($15.82) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

