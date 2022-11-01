Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,110 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

