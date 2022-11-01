Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.15-$15.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.82 billion.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.19. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 44.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

