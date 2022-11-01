Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:AENZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,006. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

