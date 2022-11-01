AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:AER opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AerCap by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

