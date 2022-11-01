AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,804. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. AerSale has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASLE. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 69.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

