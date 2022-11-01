AFC Gamma (AFCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 56.14% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.4 %

AFCG opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $340.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.