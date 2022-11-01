ageas SA/NV (AGESY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS: AGESY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2022 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/28/2022 – ageas SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €53.50 ($54.59) to €49.50 ($50.51).

10/28/2022 – ageas SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76).

10/27/2022 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2022 – ageas SA/NV had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.50 ($44.39) to €39.00 ($39.80).

9/13/2022 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ageas SA/NV Trading Down 2.1 %

AGESY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. 18,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

