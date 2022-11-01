Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $24.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
AGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Agiliti Price Performance
Agiliti stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
Agiliti Company Profile
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agiliti (AGTI)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.