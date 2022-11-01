Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $24.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Agiliti stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

