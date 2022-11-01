Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.7 %

TSE AEM traded up C$2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$62.15. The company had a trading volume of 443,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,045. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.57.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

