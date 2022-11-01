Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,625 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $232,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

